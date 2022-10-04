Railways' 179 special trains till Chhath Puja to manage festive rush

The Indian railways on Tuesday announced the running of 179 special trains (in pairs) with 2,269 trips to manage the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season. According to a statement by the ministry of railways, the special trains will connect the major destinations across the country till Chhath Puja.

The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes such as Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, etc. The statement added that crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," it added.

Measures have also been taken for a frequent and timely announcement of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of passengers. Besides, medical teams on call and an ambulance with the paramedical team are also available at major stations.

A watch on any malpractices such cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc. by the security and vigilance department staff are being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by zonal headquarters, the statement said.