Railways float tender to build ‘Rail Arcades’ across major stations

The Indian Railways has floated a tender to build ‘Rail Arcades’— envisioned as small city centre hubs across major stations, with shopping plazas and food courts similar to the facilities available outside airports. The tender directs potential bidders that alcohol and beef or pork will not be served at these hubs.

The tender for setting up and operating Rail Arcades floated by the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation Ltd. has been called for the Bangalore and Chandigarh railway stations.

The tender has laid down guidelines for the bidders who have been given the mandate of creating an “experience zone”.

“To develop the ‘Rail Arcade’ into a small city centre inviting people of the city and travellers to engage, use the facilities and spend quality time. The space is to be developed as an experience zone with presence of brands,” the document said.

The construction and setting up of the so-called Rail Arcades is part of a larger plan of the national carrier to monetise its vast source of land and railway stations in a bid to shore up its falling revenue. The IRSDC is also working to transform railway station areas into a ‘Railopolis’, a mini smart city hub with mixed-use development.

The last date of online submission of bids is September 9. The contract for the arcade will be for a duration of nine years.

The tender invited bidders to “take over the identified space and shall undertake remodelling of the entire area for development of commercial, leisure & entertainment space for passengers and other customers (non-passengers).”

“The authority aims to create a customer experience with overall look, facilities & amenities from the setting up, operation, maintenance & transfer of Rail Arcade. Authority invites bids from eligible entities (hereinafter referred to as “Bidders”) for “Setting-up, Operation, Management and Transfer of “Rail Arcade”...for a period of 9 (nine) years” (Project) for duration of the contract (Contract Duration) as mentioned in Information Sheet of NIT (hereinafter referred to as “Assignment”).

It also listed 15 segments which could be included in the Rail Arcade. This includes food and beverages (F&B), passenger convenience store, gifts, books and magazine, handloom and artefacts. It also listed items that cannot be sold at any of the outlets in the Arcade.

“The following items shall not be sold at any outlet in the Arcade, namely – tobacco products, wine, beer or any other alcoholic drinks or any other item prohibited by law. Beef and Pork shall not be used in any form in any food items,” it said.

In a list of excluded items for outlets in the Arcade there are raw vegetables or Mutton/Chicken/Fish (Raw), Coaching/Tuition Classes, Tailor Shop, Vehicle repair, Petroleum or its bye products, construction, hardware and sanitary products. It also said that the space cannot be used for advertisement or hoarding space.

The tender states potential bidders will also develop food, refreshment and retail product outlets to create customer experience and bring in reputed brands in the respective segments for the customers.

Proper holding area for passengers/consumers should be provided in the zones and ensuring that they do not spill on to the path of vehicular movement.

The private parties will have to manage, operate and maintain the ‘Rail Arcade’ on a 24x7 basis or as approved by the authority.

According to the tender, the approximate total area of the proposed arcade zones is around 15,550 sq ft for KSR Bengaluru Railway and 7,500 sq ft at Chandigarh Railway Station.

The tender also states bidders would be required to promote manufacturing in India.

“With a view to promote and encourage the Make in India scheme of the Government of India, the successful bidder would be required to promote manufacturing and production of Goods and Services in India with a view to enhance income and employment. The successful bidder would be required to use material towards construction and setting-up of the unit which have been produced in India or sourced locally,” the tender states.