Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Railways invites bids for hydrogen fuel-based technology for diesel-run trains
india news

Railways invites bids for hydrogen fuel-based technology for diesel-run trains

The technology will be tested on the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) on the Sonipat-Jind section of the Northern Railway, the Railways ministry said in a statement.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Indian Railways (Image used only for representative purpose)

The Union ministry of Railways announced on Saturday it has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology which, it said, will be used to determine whether diesel-run trains can be operated by using hydrogen instead. The technology will be tested on the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) on the Sonipat-Jind section of the Northern Railway, the ministry noted in its statement.

“The retrofitting of diesel-powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel-powered train set will not only save the cost to the tune of 2.3 crore per year by converting from diesel to hydrogen, but will also save carbon footprint worth 11.12 kilo tonnes per annum and particulate matter worth 0.72 kilo tonnes per annum,” the statement read. It further said that once this pilot project is implemented successfully, hydrogen fuel can be used to run all the rolling stock which is scheduled to operate on diesel fuel after electrification.

The project will initially see two DEMU rakes being converted based on hydrogen fuel cell power moment. Later, two hybrid narrow gauge locos will be converted as well. Once the conversion is done, the train will be powered by hydrogen fuel. “The bidding for hydrogen fuel cell-based DEMU will begin on September 21 and close on October 5. A pre-bid press conference will take place on August 17,” the statement informed. Hydrogen fuel, it said, is the greenest mode of transport as hydrogen can be produced by eletrolysing water from solar energy.

According to the Railways ministry, very few countries are currently using this technique. One rake is currently undergoing trials in Germany while officials in Poland, too, are separately testing this technology on a rake, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian railway ministry of railways hydrogen as fuel
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP