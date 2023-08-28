Convert reserved coaches with low occupancy to general coaches: Rlys directs zonal authorities

New Delhi: The railways ministry has asked its zonal authorities to identify trains recording low occupancy in reserved sleeper coaches to possibly convert them into unreserved sleeper sections and subsequently reduce the congestion in general coaches. According to an internal communication dated August 21, the “Railway Board has issued instructions to convert GSCN (general sleeper class) coaches into GS (unreserved), especially in the trains running during day time with very low occupancy or where there is very low demand”. (HT file ohoto)

The communication, accessed by HT, also said: “It is directed that trains/sections may please be identified where occupancy is very poor and send the recommendation for converting sleeper class reserved (GSCN) coaches into GS (unreserved), so that local passengers/commuters/daily passengers are benefited along with generation of additional railway revenue. Early action is expected on this matter.”

“Overcrowding in unreserved coaches remains a problem as tickets for general compartments are issued till the train leaves the originating station and enroute stoppage stations without any limit,” a railway official aware of the details said, seeking anonymity.

While an AC first class coach can accommodate 18-24 berths (depending on the conventional ICF or new LHB coaches), a two-tier AC coach can accommodate 48-54 berths. A three-tier AC coach comprises 64-72 berths and sleeper coaches 72-80 berths. While an unreserved coach can accommodate 90 travellers, more than 180 passengers are usually found inside them.

“One reason behind overcrowding in general coaches is that the railways has been reducing the number of such coaches in the last few years to accommodate more three-tier AC coaches which is more profitable,” a former railways official said, also seeking anonymity.

“Post Covid-19, the railways stopped running the Jansadharan Express – unreserved general compartment trains – as they were believed to be loss-making,” the official added.

Following the Balasore train tragedy that killed 295 passengers, the railway board had directed availability of affordable meals, drinking water and vendor trolleys near unreserved coaches at all stoppages, and asked its zonal units to ensure cleanliness and availability of drinking water enroute.

These measures, railway officials said, were aimed at making journeys comfortable for passengers travelling in the general second (GS) class coaches that are attached in the front and rear end of all mail and express trains.

The train tragedy that primarily occurred due to lapses while carrying out “signalling-circuit alteration”, during repair works, had left several questions in its wake about safety, signalling, and overcrowding.

