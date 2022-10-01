Railways releases new timetable for trains, effective from today | Here's list

The ministry of railways has released its ‘All India Railway Time Table’ -Trains At a Glance (TAG), which came into effect from October 1. A pair of new trains will also be operational in the East Central Railway zone and five pairs of passenger trains are being converted into express trains, Live Hindustan reported. The number of these trains will also change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Indian railways develops real-time train tracking system with ISRO

In addition to these changes, two pairs of trains are being converted from mail express to superfast. Additionally, the route of two pairs of trains is being expanded, while another two pairs of trains will be run on the changed route, Virendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of the East Central Railway, said.

A slew of premium trains has also been added like the Vande Bharat Express trains, which operate from New Delhi to Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

According to Indian railways, it runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains. In addition, about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian railways network.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity, said the railways.

New train

1. 15553/15554 Jaynagar – Bhagalpur – Jaynagar Express (Daily)

Passenger trains converted into express trains

1. 53345/53346 Chopan-Prayagraj-Chopan Passenger as 13309/13310 Chopan-Prayagraj-Chopan Express.

2. 55527/55528 Jaynagar-Patna-Jayanagar Kamla Ganga Passenger as 15527/15528 Jaynagar-Patna-Jayanagar Express.

3. 63208/63211 Patna-Jasidih-Patna MEMU Passenger as 13207/13208 Patna-Jasidih-Patna Express.

4. 63227/63228 Patna-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna MEMU Passenger Train No. 13209/13210 as Patna-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Patna Express.

5. Transfer of 75215/75216 Raxaul-Danapur-Raxaul DEMU Passenger as 15515/15516 Raxaul-Danapur-Raxaul Express

Trains with an extended route

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Route extension of 13305/13306 Dhanbad - Gaya - Dhanbad Express up to Dehri on Sone.

2. Route extension of 11061/11062 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Darbhanga-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus up to Jaynagar.

3. Route extension of 19037/19038 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Express up to Barauni (merging 19039/19040)

Conversion of mail/express to super fast express

1. Conversion of 15547/15548 Raxaul - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Raxaul Express as Super Fast Express.

2. Conversion of 15563/15564 Jaynagar-Udhna-Jayanagar Express as new number 22563/22564 Jaynagar-Udhna-Jayanagar as Super Fast Express.

Trains with changed routes

1. Operation of 13227/13228 Rajendranagar Terminal – Saharsa – Rajendranagar Terminal Intercity Express via New Barauni Junction instead of Barauni.

2. Operation of 13349/13350 Patna-Singrauli-Patna Express via Garhwa Link.

In a tweet, the Eastern Railways has announced the introduction of five trains along with the restoration and an increase in the frequency of others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To provide sufficient time for the maintenance of the fixed infrastructure like track structure, signaling gears, and overhead equipment, it has been planned to ensure the provision of fixed corridor blocks. The duration of these corridor blocks will be from three hours in each section. This will not only improve the reliability of the assets but also enhance passenger safety, as reported by ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}