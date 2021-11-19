Railways to resume serving cooked meals on trains

The Railways on Friday announced that they will be resuming cooked meals on trains, a service that was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railway Board in a letter asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains to restore normal train services as the pandemic-infused lockdown restrictions eased.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains," the letter stated.

At the same time, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board noted.

Earlier this month, the Railways rolled back all the regular mail timetables for the running of normal trains, withdrawing the ‘special train’ tag which had been in place for the pandemic. The Railways also decided to revert to the original fares for train tickets as applicable.

The decision comes at a time when India's coronavirus cases have remained steady at around 10,000-15,000 daily infections over the past few days.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed all airlines to serve cooked meals on domestic flights.