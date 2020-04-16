e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Railways to run two special trains for Indian Army

Covid-19 lockdown: Railways to run two special trains for Indian Army

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the running of two special trains for security forces, the officials said.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:12 IST
Anisha Dutta & Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hundreds of soldiers, who have finished their training at key centres such as Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Gopalpur and Belgaum, need to be moved for their deployment. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
The Centre has given its nod for the running of two special trains to be deployed for the Indian Army personnel citing national security consideration, according to officials aware of the development.

Two special trains are scheduled to run on Friday and Saturday (April 17 and 18).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the running of two special trains for security forces, the officials said. “The MHA authorities have given their nod for deploying two special trains for security forces,” a senior official said requesting anonymity.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

To meet the operational requirements for Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run. These are; Bangalore - Belgaum- Secunderabad - Ambala- Jammu on 17 April 20. And Bangalore - Belgaum- Secunderabad - Gopalpur - Howrah - NJP - Guwahati on 18 April 20,” the official said.

“This will enable decongestion of Category A and B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad & Gopalpur as well assist in op preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders. Only personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and have undergone mandatory Quarantine period/ found medically fit will be accommodated. Further coordination with Ministry of Railways is in progress for planning additional trains in coming weeks.”he added.

Hundreds of soldiers, who have finished their training at key centres such as Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Gopalpur and Belgaum, need to be moved for their deployment.

“Only personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and have undergone mandatory quarantine period/found medically fit will be accommodated. Further coordination with the Ministry of Railways is in progress for planning additional trains in coming weeks,” the official said.

All passenger train services and domestic and international flights have been suspended since the nationwide 21-day lockdown came into effect from March 25 and further extended by another 19 days till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Indian Railways is only running freight and parcel trains for an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

LIVE: Disagree with PM a lot, but united in fighting Covid, says Rahul Gandhi
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
Lockdown not a solution to fight Covid-19, need to ramp up testing: Rahul Gandhi
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
