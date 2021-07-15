Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express to get back on track from July 21
india news

Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express to get back on track from July 21

Considered one of the fastest trains to commute between South India’s major cities, the Shatabdi Express departs from Bengaluru at 6am and reaches Chennai at 11am.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Bengaluru - Chennai – Bengaluru Shatabdi trains were stopped following the Covid-19 outbreak. (Representational Image)

Shatabdi xpress trains running between Chennai and Bengaluru will resume operations from July 21 , Tamil daily Dina Thanthi reported on Thursday. It was one of the premium trains that were halted since April 28 due to poor occupancy following the Covid-19 second wave.

South Western Railway , in a statement , announced the resumption of operations for this train. Train Number 02028/02027 Krantivira Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru – Chennai MGR Central – KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi trains will resume operations on both sides from July 21 , the statement noted.

Considered one of the fastest trains to commute between South India’s major cities , Train Number 02028 departs from the KSR Bengaluru city junction at 6am and reaches Chennai MGR Central station at 11am. For the return journey , Train Number 02027 departs from Chennai MGR Central station at 5.30pm to reach the KSR Bengaluru City junction at 10.25pm. Operated six days a week , these trains , with two halts between , take roughly five hours to cross the 359 kilometers between these cities.

Bengaluru - Chennai – Bengaluru Shatabdi trains were stopped after the passenger patronage went southwards. Indian Railways stopped operating several trains during the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. As the Covid-19 situation eased with passengers returning for their travels , the trains which were halted are being resumed , according to the railway statement.

The Hubballi-based South Western Railway also announced operating a weekly special train between Hubballi and Chennai on July 21 and 22. The statement from SWR stated that Train Number 07333 Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi – Chennai MGR Central will be operated on July 21 while Train Number 07334 Chennai MGR Central - Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi will be operated on July 22.

This special train connecting Karnataka’s major city in North Western Karnataka with Tamil Nadu’s capital traverses through Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh before reaching Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shatabdi express bengaluru curfew chennai ‪indian railways‬ train timetable
TRENDING NEWS

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP