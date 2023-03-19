Home / India News / Rain in parts of Delhi, IMD predicts showers for these states

Rain in parts of Delhi, IMD predicts showers for these states

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 19, 2023 12:16 PM IST

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and several cities of adjoining Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, with hailstorms seen at some places.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. While most of the areas in the national capital received heavy rainfall, some also witnessed hailstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi (Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Sohana (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana".

Commuters out in the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
Commuters out in the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

Thunderstorms with light-intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra (UP) during the next two hours, the Met Department added.

The IMD in its latest weather forecast on Sunday predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over the western Himalayan region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 19 and 20.

The met office also stated that “isolated hailstorm is likely over Uttarakhand during March 19-21; over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during March 19-20; East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on March 19”.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted “rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm over Northwest and East India during 18th-20th; over Central, West India and south Peninsula on March 18 and 19.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India during March 19-22, it added.

rainfall delhi ncr new delhi agra
