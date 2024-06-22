 Rain lashes parts of Mumbai amid IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rain lashes parts of Mumbai amid IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2024 08:15 PM IST

IMD predicts that monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Red alerts have been issued in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday evening, bringing relief from heat.

The India Meteorological Department extremely predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra over the following days (ANI Twitter)
The India Meteorological Department extremely predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra over the following days (ANI Twitter)

The India Meteorological Department extremely predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra over the following days.

A red alert has also been issued in Karnataka and Kerala by the IMD predicting thunderstorm and lightning with strong surface wind likely at isolated places.

ALSO READ| Heatwave to abate between June 23-25, predicts IMD| 10 points

In Kerala, red alert has been issued in Mallapuram district and orange alert has been issued in seven other districts, reported ANI.

"Kerala and Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," the IMD said in a post on ‘X’, according to ANI.

Marathwada, Mahe, Lakshadweep regions will receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, reported IMD.

According to IMD, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra rain: IMD issues 'red' alert for Palghar; downpour in Thane

There is also an orange alert in place for Odisha by the IMD.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds are predicted to happen over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days, reported IMD.

IMD predicted isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi to receive heatwave conditions during 22-25 June for West UP and, 24 and 25 June for the rest of places.

ALSO READ | Longest heat spell for Delhi in 13 years: IMD

IMD has also said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. on Wednesday.

(with inputs from IMD, ANI)

 

News / India News / Rain lashes parts of Mumbai amid IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra
