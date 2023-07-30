Home / India News / Mumbai, Odisha to receive more rain; IMD issues alerts for these states too: Updates

Mumbai, Odisha to receive more rain; IMD issues alerts for these states too: Updates

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 30, 2023 07:27 AM IST

Rain News Today Updates: IMD has said Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, east Rajasthan may receive light to moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next few days for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, which have witnessed torrential showers in the past several days.

A woman wades through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI Photo)
The IMD has said Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, east Rajasthan will also receive light to moderate rainfall between July 29 and August 2.

Top points on rain predictions across India:

1. In its forecast for five days, the IMD has sounded no alarm for Mumbai until August 1, following which the IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating that the intensity will pick up by mid-week.

2. In Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, a yellow alert remains in place.

3. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall between July 29 and August 2 for western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

4. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between July 29 and July 31; western Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2; and Vidarbha on August 2.

5. Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between July 29 and August 1.

6. In southern India, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted over coastal Karnataka and Telangana between July 29 and August 2.

7. In eastern India, light to moderate rainfall is expected in West Bengal and Sikkim on July 30, in Jharkhand on August 1 and over Bihar between July 31 and August 2.

8. In northeast India, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness light to moderate rainfall during the next five days.

9. With the formation of a fresh low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD on Saturday forecast heavy downpour in north and interior parts of the state. IMD forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.

10. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31 due to the impact of the low pressure, the IMD said. The IMD has issued orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) from August 1 to 3 for several districts.

