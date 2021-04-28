Rain, thunderstorm likely over parts of NW India till May 1

There is likely to be thunderstorm activity over western Himalayan region and adjoining northern plains on April 30 and May 1, according to India Meteorological Department.

Due to a feeble Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely over the upper reaches of Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till April 29. Thunderstorm activity is likely to increase subsequently and is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds over adjoining plains of Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on April 30 and May 1. Thunderstorm or dust storms (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are also likely over west and north Rajasthan during April 29 to May 1.

A north-south trough (area of low pressure) runs from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to south coastal Odisha in the lower levels. Another north-south trough runs from north Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Kerala in the lower levels. Along the region of wind discontinuity associated with the trough, scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds is very likely over south and east peninsular India, during the next 4-5 days.

Along the region of confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal over North interior Karnataka and south Maharashtra, thunderstorm activity is likely to be intense and accompanied by hail storms at isolated places. As the north-south wind discontinuity strengthens over the next five days, thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify over central, east and northeast India during April 29 to May 1 and will be accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during April 27-28.