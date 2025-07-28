Rain, thunderstorm may hit Delhi on Monday. See full IMD weather forecast

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 2.6 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 notches above normal. Along with Delhi, areas in the national capital region (NCR) are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.(File/Raj K Raj /HT Photo)

On Monday, the national capital is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky along with light to moderate rain which could be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the weather department.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi could reach 33-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may settle at 26-28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Along with Delhi, areas in the national capital region (NCR) including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

A similar weather pattern is likely to continue for this entire week, till Saturday, August 2, 2025 with no heatwave in sight.

Weather forecast across India

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall may hit parts of East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh, the weather department said.

Some isolated parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Bengal and Sikkim and West Rajasthan are also very likely to witness heavy rainfall.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman Nicobar islands, Bihar, gangetic West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana,” the IMD said.

Isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh are very likely to be hit by thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on Monday.