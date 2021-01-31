Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6

Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India between February 3 and 6, according to India Meteorological Department.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from Sunday night. Under its influence, scattered rain or snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the hills on February 1 and 2, as per IMD.

Another western disturbance, in quick succession, is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from February 2 and the plains of northwest India from February 3. Due to this, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or snow with isolated thunderstorm and hail is likely over the western Himalayan region during February 3 to 5.

Due to interaction of south-westerlies associated with this Western Disturbance and lower level south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4, as per IMD bulletin.

Dense to very dense fog was reported at some pockets over Uttar Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and moderate to dense fog was reported at some pockets over Bihar and Tripura on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Day after Mumbai woke up to season’s coldest morning, mercury rises

Zero visibility was recorded at Siliguri/Bagdogra at 5:30 am on Sunday morning. Bareilly, Bahraich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur recorded less than 25m visibility; Purnea and Malda recorded 50m visibility;

Patna, Gaya and Kailashahar recorded less than 200 m visibility, while Delhi recorded visibility under 1000m.