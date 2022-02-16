Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rain, snow expected in western Himalayan region
india news

Rain, snow expected in western Himalayan region

North-easterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels are expected to cause isolated rainfall there for two days
Light rainfall or snowfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh from February 17 to 20. (AP/File)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It added under the influence of another western disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is likely in the region and Himachal Pradesh from February 17 to 20. A trough (line of low pressure) in easterly was lying over the Andaman Sea at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall is very likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next five days with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.

North-easterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause isolated rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands over the next two days.

