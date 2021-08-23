Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Rainfall over NW India likely to reduce from today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:18 AM IST
A man rides amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on August 20. (File photo)

Rainfall over northwest India is likely to reduce from today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is mainly because the western end of the monsoon trough will start shifting northwards to the Himalayan foothills from today.

The western end of the monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and the eastern end is lying to the north of its normal position. The western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from today. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Rajasthan.

Also Read | Light rain likely in Delhi on Monday and next couple of days, says IMD

A trough is running from northeast Rajasthan to Telangana across West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Due to these meteorological conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar from August 24. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar till August 24 and increase in intensity thereafter. Current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India is likely to reduce significantly from today.

Widespread rainfall however is likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 26. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in these areas during the period.

