Rajasthan results LIVE: Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Bikaner area constitutes comprise - Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, and Nokha.

Voters cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections(PTI)