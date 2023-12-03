Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha seats
Dec 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh and Nokha, on December 3
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Bikaner area constitutes comprise - Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, and Nokha.
Counting is underway for Bikaner area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Anupgarh (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Khajuwala (SC)
|Counting to begin
|Bikaner West
|Counting to begin
|Bikaner East
|Counting to begin
|Kolayat
|Counting to begin
|Lunkaransar
|Counting to begin
|Dungargarh
|Counting to begin
|Nokha
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bikaner area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Anupgarh (SC)
|Santosh
|BJP
|Khajuwala (SC)
|Govind Ram
|INC
|Bikaner West
|Bulaki Das Kalla
|INC
|Bikaner East
|Siddhi Kumari
|BJP
|Kolayat
|Bhanwar Singh Bhati
|INC
|Lunkaransar
|Sumit Godara
|BJP
|Dungargarh
|Girdharilal
|CPI(M)
|Nokha
|Biharilal
|BJP
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage Link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 01, 2023 09:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am
Story Saved
Live Score
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Your Subscription Plan