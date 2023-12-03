Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, which is slightly higher than 2018 polls. The exit polls have predicted a close call between BJP and INC in Rajasthan in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25.

Rajasthan poll results 2023: Voters show their fingers after casting their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. (PTI)

In the 2018 elections, INC got 100 seats - short of the majority by 1 seat - and became the single largest party. Congress formed the government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Bhilwara, BJP secured 5 seats and INC won 3 seats.

Bhilwara area constitutes - Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, and Hindoli seats.

Counting is underway for Bhilwara area constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidates Party Asind Result Awaited Mandal Result Awaited Sahara Rajendra Trivedi INC Bhilwara Result Awaited Shahpura (Sc) Narendra Kumar Regar INC Jahazpur Result Awaited Mandalgarh Result Awaited Hindoli Result Awaited

2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Asind Jabbar Singh Sankhala BJP Mandal Ramlal Jat INC Sahara Kailash Chandra Trivedi INC Bhilwara Vitthal Shankar Awasthi BJP Shahpura (Sc) Kailash Chandra Meghwal BJP Jahazpur Gopi Chand Meena BJP Mandalgarh Gopal Lal Sharma BJP Hindoli Ashok INC

