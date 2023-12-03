Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli seats
Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli seats

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 03, 2023 09:00 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Bhilwara: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli on December 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, which is slightly higher than 2018 polls. The exit polls have predicted a close call between BJP and INC in Rajasthan in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25.

Rajasthan poll results 2023: Voters show their fingers after casting their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. (PTI)

In the 2018 elections, INC got 100 seats - short of the majority by 1 seat - and became the single largest party. Congress formed the government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Bhilwara, BJP secured 5 seats and INC won 3 seats.

Bhilwara area constitutes - Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, and Hindoli seats.

Counting is underway for Bhilwara area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatesParty
AsindResult Awaited
MandalResult Awaited
SaharaRajendra TrivediINC
BhilwaraResult Awaited
Shahpura (Sc)Narendra Kumar RegarINC
JahazpurResult Awaited
MandalgarhResult Awaited
HindoliResult Awaited

2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
AsindJabbar Singh SankhalaBJP
MandalRamlal JatINC
SaharaKailash Chandra TrivediINC
BhilwaraVitthal Shankar AwasthiBJP
Shahpura (Sc)Kailash Chandra MeghwalBJP
JahazpurGopi Chand MeenaBJP
MandalgarhGopal Lal SharmaBJP
HindoliAshokINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:58 AM

    INC leading in Sahara

    Indian National Congress' Rajendra Trivedi has taken early leads in Sahara.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:28 AM

    Narendra Kumar Regar takes early lead in Shahpura (SC)

    Narendra Kumar Regar from Indian National Congress (INC) has taken the early leads in Shahpura (SC).

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:49 PM

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting for Bhilwara constituencies began at 8 am

    Counting for the Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, and Hindoli seats of Bhilwara area has started.

rajasthan assembly election
