Son of Shinde faction MLA ‘kidnaps’ music company CEO at gunpoint in Mumbai; FIR registered

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve's son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnaping a businessman Rajkumar Singh for ransom from the Goregaon East area Wednesday. The abduction allegedly took place at gunpoint.

A CCTV camera footage of the incident surfaced online.

Reports claimed that about 10 to 15 people stormed into the Global Music Junction office in Goregaon in Mumbai, and abducted the music company CEO. A CCTV camera footage surfaced online in which 10 to 15 persons are purportedly seen abusing the staff and forcibly taking one person with them.

According to Rajkumar Singh’s statement, he was forcibly picked up from his office and was pressured at gunpoint to settle a business loan given to Manoj Mishra of Patna.

“Rajkumar was taken to MLA Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar, where the MLA’s son Raj Surve and his men threatened him at gunpoint to settle the matter and not speak about the same to anyone,” news agency ANI reported citing the FIR.

On the complaint of Rajkumar Singh, the Vanrai police registered a case and booked 10 accused including Raj Surve, Manoj Mishra, and Vikky Shetty. No arrest has been made yet, said police officials.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Shinde camp over the incident. “The navratnas of the traitor gang,” she tweeted.

Singh was allegedly kidnapped in front of his staff at gunpoint from his office at Goregaon East by 10 people and was taken to Surve's office at Dahisar. In the office, Surve made him sign a blank stamp paper. Later, Singh's office staff and relatives alerted the police and he was rescued.

