Raj Thackeray's MNS supports 'Adipurush'; 'Have you seen Ravana in real life?'

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has come out in the support of Adipurush and its director Om Raut amid raging controversy over the teaser of the film. Condemning BJP leaders' threat that the movie will not be allowed to release, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar asked whether BJP leader Ram Kadam has seen Ravana in real life. One of the reasons the teaser has invited criticism is the portrayal of Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan. Also Read | Ban Adipurush, demands Ayodhya Ram Temple head priest; ‘Making film not crime…’

"Has Ram Kadam ever seen Ravana in his life or does he have a photo of Ravana in his pocket? You must give liberty to directors. To give liberty doesn't mean disrespecting Devi and Devtas. I oppose this controversy and MNS gives its full support to this movie (Adipurush)," MNS's Ameya Khopkar said to news agency ANI. Also Read | Adipurush row: UP deputy CM says disrespect of Hindu gods, goddesses intolerable

Claiming that Om Raut is a true 'hindutvawadi' and can't hurt Hindu sentiments, the MNS leader said Om Raut in pat designed and executed a laser show depicting the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "After just seeing the teaser and for your dirty politics, you are stopping this film. They need to think beyond politics. MNS does not accept this type of dirty politics. It's very easy to say that we oppose this film, but 400 to 500 people feed their stomachs from this movie. MNS supports all religions whether it's Hindu or Muslim. There is no difference for us. First, watch this movie and then take a decision, only watching the teaser you can't decide whether it's right or wrong."

The film will get released and MNS will not accept any 'gundagardi', the MNS leader said.

The teaser of the Prabhas-starrer was released in Ayodhya on October 2 instantly becoming an issue of apolitical row. BJP's Ram Kadam said the movie will not be allowed to release even if they make some amendments. He also said that there should be a ban in the industry against those who make such films. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad have objected to the teaser while Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest called for a ban on the movie.

BJP's Ram Kadam slammed Uddhav Sena, NCP and the Congress over the issue and said these three parties have degraded Hindutva and Hindus.

In Lucknow, a lawyer has moved the court of the chief judicial magistrate seeking a criminal case against the actors and the makers of Adipurush for "misrepresenting Hindu Gods".

(With agency inputs)

