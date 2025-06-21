Raja Raghuvanshi's brother's big question: 'Instead of murder, Sonam, Raj Kushwaha could have...'

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was murdered during his honeymoon last month, questioned the Meghalaya police on Saturday, saying they haven't been able to find the real motive behind the killing. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman accused of plotting her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, being brought for medical examination at a hospital, in Ghazipur.(PTI file photo)

Raja's newlywed wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged paramour, Raj Kushwaha, are accused of hiring at least three men to murder the victim during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raja's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, said today that Raj could have easily eloped with Sonam instead of murdering the man.

"The Meghalaya Police couldn't even increase their remand for eight days. Raj is yet to reveal why he committed the murder. If Raj wanted, he could have run away with Sonam earlier. Why did they have to murder Raja? Is the Meghalaya police terrified of them? Are they such big gangsters? I don't understand all this," he told ANI.

He said that the family still doesn't understand why Raj Kushwaha murdered Raja Raghuvanshi.

"I have become a beggar asking for a narco-test. If a narco-test doesn't happen, I will go to the high court and Supreme Court if I have to... We still don't understand why they murdered my brother," he added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha sent to police custody

A district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills district Vivek Syiem told ANI that Raghuvanshi and Kushwaha have been remanded to 13-day judicial custody.

Assistant public prosecutor Tushar Chanda also said the accused have been remanded to judicial custody since the police didn't ask for custody.

"The court has remanded both the accused for 13 days of judicial custody. The police did not ask for custody. The Investigating Officer pleaded for judicial custody. The court granted 13-day judicial custody," Chanda told ANI.

On Thursday, the district and sessions court sent the remaining accused – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand – to 14-day judicial custody.