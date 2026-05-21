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Rajasthan: 9 critically-endangered Great Indian Bustards spotted together in wild

Wildlife experts called the sighting a significant success for conservation efforts, as the shy bird is rarely seen in such numbers together

Updated on: May 21, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By Vijay Mathrani, Rakesh Goswami
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Nine Godawans or Great Indian Bustards were spotted together in the wild on the “Godawan Day”, observed to promote the conservation of the critically-endangered species, at Jaisalmer’s Desert National Park (DNP) on Thursday.

The Great Indian Bustard is Rajasthan’s state bird.

Forest department officials said the group included five female and four male Great Indian Bustards. Wildlife experts called the sighting a significant success for conservation efforts, as the shy bird is rarely seen in such numbers together.

The rare sighting took place in the Sudasari region during the Rajasthan forest and environment minister Sanjay Sharma-led safari. Sharma unveiled special statues of Godawan to spread awareness about desert wildlife conservation at an event at the Sudasari Breeding Centre.

Sharma, who reviewed the conservation and artificial breeding projects, said the Rajasthan government is fully committed to protecting the species from extinction. “There are 130 Godawans in the forests of Jaisalmer... 87 birds are being protected at the advanced breeding centre. The total Godawan population has increased to 217,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rakesh Goswami

Rakesh Goswami leads Hindustan Times’ bureau in Rajasthan. He loves to write on social issues and has been a journalist for 20 years, including 8 years as a broadcast journalist.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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