Rajasthan bans public celebration of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat as Covid cases rise

The two festivals are falling on March 28 and 29, and the decision has been taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. As per the order issued by the home department, no events can be held on public grounds, parks, markets, and religious place on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan. (File photo)

Rajasthan government has put a ban on celebration of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat in public places. The two festivals are falling on March 28 and 29, and the decision has been taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

As per the order issued by the home department, no events can be held on public grounds, parks, markets, and religious place on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat.

States such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have already prohibited celebration of Holi and Shab-e-Baaraat in public places to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan witnessed maximum number of cases, 669, in a day this year, and a death, taking the total number of deaths and positive cases to 2,808 and 327,175 respectively.

The death occurred in Jaipur and the maximum of the positive cases, 106, were recorded there, according to an official report.

Jodhpur and Kota recorded 90 and 88 cases respectively. So far, the state has also recorded 319,695 recoveries and the number of active cases in the state is 4,672.

The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for people entering the state to carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. The new rule has come into effect from Thursday, March 25.

