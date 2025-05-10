Rajasthan: Barmer on red alert amid India-Pak tensions; advisory issued

Barmer: A red alert was issued in Rajasthan’s Barmer district beginning at 10:19am on Saturday, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan entered the fourth day. Authorities ordered immediate closure of all markets and instructed residents to return home and stay off the roads. The attacks began Thursday night, targeting Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, and Pokhran, with Barmer joining the list of targets on Friday. (PTI)

District collector and civil defence controller Tina Dabi issued the high alert directive.

“All residents are ordered to immediately return to their homes. Markets must be closed, and all public movement is to cease with immediate effect. Authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of these orders. This is an urgent notice”, Dabi stated in the notice.

In view of the red alert in Barmer, the district administration has issued a strict advisory, urging all residents from villages and nearby towns not to travel towards Barmer city.

What the advisory says:

Air raid and incoming projectile response: Citizens must be prepared at all times—day or night—for the possibility of air raids or incoming projectiles. Upon hearing sirens or official alerts, residents are advised to take immediate shelter in a safe location and remain there until a clearance signal is issued.

Blackout protocols: In the event of a declared blackout, complete compliance is mandatory. Citizens are instructed to switch off or cover all lights in homes, offices, and establishments to prevent light leaks, especially after sunset. Only venture outside in extreme emergencies, and minimise all outdoor activities during nighttime hours.

Information dissemination: Essential information will be shared via WhatsApp messages, public announcements, and other communication channels. Residents are requested to take all such messages seriously and help circulate them responsibly.

Avoid public gatherings: People should remain indoors whenever possible, avoid crowded areas, and refrain from organizing or participating in group gatherings, even under normal circumstances.

Suspicious object alert: If any citizen comes across a suspicious item—such as an object resembling a bomb, drone, or weapon—they must not approach, touch, or attempt to photograph or film it. Instead, they should immediately inform local authorities or the police and maintain a safe distance.

Fake news and panic: The public has been strongly advised to ignore and not forward rumors or unverified news. Any panic-inducing behaviour or misinformation could disrupt emergency responses and harm public morale.

In Jaisalmer, markets are being closed as a precautionary measure. The district administration and police have urged the public to cooperate and adhere to all the instructions as advised by them.