Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backtracks on his judiciary remarks

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday backtracked his “corruption in judiciary” remark made a day ago, saying it was not his “personal opinion” and that he has always “respected and believed in judiciary”.

Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

His clarification came after a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the chief minister was filed in the Rajasthan high court. Lawyers’ associations also announced a one-day strike on Friday.

“What I said yesterday about the corruption of judiciary is not my personal opinion. I have always respected and believed in the judiciary. From time to time, many retired Supreme Court judges and even retired chief justices have commented on corruption in the judiciary and expressed concern over it…,” Gehlot posted in Hindi on X (formerly twitter) on Thursday, after the matter escalated.

Earlier in the day, advocate Shivcharan Gupta filed a PIL in the Jaipur bench of the high court seeking contempt of court proceedings against Gehlot over his remarks. The matter, however, was not listed for hearing.

In a joint statement, Rajasthan lawyers’ association president Ravi Bhansali and state advocates’ association head Ranjeet Joshi said the chief minister’s statement displayed “irresponsible behaviour”. They also asked the high court’s chief justice to take cognizance of the statement and take “appropriate action”.

They also announced a one-day symbolic strike in the high court and subordinate courts on Friday, asserting that their protest will continue until the chief minister tenders an apology.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gehlot had said: “So much corruption is there in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers write the judgment and take it along, and the same judgment is pronounced.”

“What is happening in the judiciary? Whether lower or upper, the situation is very serious and people should think about it,” he had added.

