Gehlot unveils scheme to promote folk art; 3k artistes get 5,000 each

Jaipur

Every folk artiste of the state will be provided with ₹ 5,000 to buy musical instruments and given a chance to perform in government events for 100 days a year. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scheme under which every folk artiste of the state will be provided with ₹5,000 to buy musical instruments and given a chance to perform in government events for 100 days a year.

Inaugurating the scheme, called Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana, here on Friday, the chief minister also transferred ₹5,000 to the bank accounts of around 3,000 folk artistes through DBT (direct benefit transfer).

Artists were also given incentive cards, which will make them eligible to perform at the government events.

“The state government is putting all its effort for the protection and promotion of the state’s heritage art and culture. A Folk Artiste Welfare Fund worth ₹100 crore was also created in the state for the same,” Gehlot said, emphasising that Rajasthan’s folk artistes have earned a unique identity on the global stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said his government during the Covid pandemic transferred ₹5,500 to the bank accounts of around 3.2 million people, including folk artists and street vendors. “The government is always sensitive to the problems of the deprived sections, including folk artists, street vendors, and gig workers. We always try to solve their problems with such beneficiary schemes,” said Gehlot.

The government has launched a web portal for the registration of the folk artists to create a database. The incentive cards were provided to the people who had already registered their names under this scheme through the portal.

Jodhpur Sangeet Natak Akademi was appointed as the nodal agency of the scheme.

Some folk artistes showcased their talent at a programme -- ‘Lok Kala and Samajik Suraksha Uthsav’-- organised as part of the scheme launch event. The CM also flagged off a folk artistes’ rally after the inauguration of the scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social activists Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey, and Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi president Binaka Malu praised the scheme for the fork artistes.

State Fair Authority vice president Ramesh Borana, chief secretary Usha Sharma, Padmashree Gulabo Sapera, and Jawahar Kala Kendra additional director general Priyanka Jodhawat were present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON