Rajasthan Cricket Association polls on Sept 29 after two years of ad hoc rule

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections will be held on September 29, paving the way for the formation of a new executive committee after more than two years of administration through an ad hoc arrangement.

According to the election programme, objections to the voters’ list can be filed between September 12 and 14. (Representative file photo)

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Electoral officer AK Pande, a retired IAS officer and former Rajasthan state election commissioner, issued the election notification on Monday night.

According to the election programme, objections to the voters’ list can be filed between September 12 and 14. Replies to the objections can be submitted until September 16, while hearings will be conducted on September 17 and 18.

The final voters’ list will be published on September 22. Nominations can be filed between September 23 and 26, followed by scrutiny on September 27. The list of eligible candidates will be released at 5 pm the same day.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on September 28, and the final list of contestants will be published at 6pm.

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Polling will take place at the RCA Academy in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium on September 29. Counting will begin immediately after polling, and the results will be declared the same day.

Three new district cricket associations, Didwana-Kuchaman, Balotra and Khairthal-Tijara- have been included in the electoral college. With their inclusion, the number of district associations represented in the RCA will increase from 33 to 36.

Former international cricketers Gagan Khoda and Pankaj Singh will also have voting rights as player representatives.

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The RCA has remained without an elected executive committee for more than two years. An ad hoc committee was entrusted with managing the association and conducting elections, but its tenure was extended repeatedly as the electoral process could not be completed.

In July, the Rajasthan High Court suspended the ad hoc committee and appointed additional chief secretary Bhaskar A. Sawant as the RCA administrator. Sawant subsequently submitted a detailed election schedule before the court, clearing the way for the long-pending polls.

The election of a new executive committee is expected to restore regular administration in the RCA and bring an end to the prolonged ad hoc arrangement governing cricket affairs in the state.