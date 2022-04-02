Rajasthan: Curfew in Karauli after 35 hurt in communal clashes, 600 cops deployed

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Karauli city of Rajasthan on Saturday after communal tension broke out following stone-pelting at a ‘Shobha Yatra’ (motorcycle rally) that passed through a Muslim-dominated area on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a PTI report, officials said more than 35 people were injured, of whom one person's condition was critical and had to be rushed to Jaipur for further treatment, in the stone-pelting. Soon after, communal clashes followed, and the authorities imposed the curfew and deployed additional police force to maintain law and order. A few shops were also set ablaze in the clashes.

In a statement, Karuali district magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said the prohibitory orders will remain in place till 12am on April 4. Internet services would also be shut till April 3 midnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming the situation in the city as “tense but under control”, Shekhawat said some incidents of arson too were reported from some places.

“Over 25 people suffered injuries. Of them, five to seven are under treatment. One injured person was referred to a Jaipur hospital in critical condition while the rest were discharged after primary treatment,” the police control room said.

It said a rally was being taken out and when it passed through a Muslim-dominated area, some miscreants pelted stones at it, leading to an eruption of communal clashes in which a few two-wheelers and shops were torched.

Police officers, including Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra and Karauli SP Shailendra Singh, rushed to the spot and an additional police force was deployed to control the situation, the PCR said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan DGP ML Lather also deployed ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, Jaipur’s Crime Branch DIG Rahul Prakash and DCP, Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa in Karauli, it added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON