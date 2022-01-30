Rajasthan: Dalit man assaulted, forced to drink urine, two arrested

JAIPUR: A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and forced to drink urine by eight men over old animosity in Churu district of Rajasthan on January 26, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigating officer, Himanshu Sharma said the investigation is on and two of the eight accused have been arrested. They will be presented in the court today.

“The victim has injury marks on his back which confirms that he was beaten. He was brutally beaten by the accused. The charge of being forced to drink urine is yet to be established. Mostly all the accused and the victim are of the same age group,” he said.

Sharma said the victim, Rakesh Meghwal, on January 26 was beaten over an old animosity. The two arrested are Umesh Jat and Birbal Jat. The eighth accused named by the complaint has been booked under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint), Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All of them belong to the same village and are of the same age group in ’30s. The victim is a farm labourer and some of the accused are students and others are engaged in different works,” he said.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that on January 26 at 11 pm, eight people came to his house and asked to accompany them for some work. On denying, they forcibly took him in an SUV to a nearby field with an intention to kill him.

He further alleged two of them forced him to drink liquor and after the bottle got emptied, all the accused urinated in that bottle and made him drink it. They brutally thrashed him for 30 minutes before leaving him in the village, presuming that he died. The accused insulted him with casteist slurs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim said the accused had grudges against him as they had clashed during Holi celebration last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON