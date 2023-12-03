Rajasthan results LIVE: Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 constituencies on November 25. Votes will be counted and results will be announced today, December 3, 2023.

Women display their voter's identity card sitting in the back of a truck in Chachiyawas, near Ajmer, India, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP)

Dausa area constitutes Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats.

Rajasthan election result 2023: Counting in Dasua area assembly seats begins

Constituency Leading candidate Party Bassi Chandramohan Meena BJP Chaksu Ramvatar Bairwa BJP Thanagazi Bandikui Mahuwa Sikrai Dausa Lalsot

In 2018 Rajasthan elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats and formed the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats. Here's the list of sitting MLAs from the Dausa area:

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA party Bassi Laxman Meena Independent Chaksu Ved Prakash Solanki INC Thanagazi Kanti Prasad Independent Bandikui Gajraj Khatana INC Mahuwa Om Prakash Hudla Independent Sikrai Mamta Bhupesh INC Dausa Murari Lal INC Lalsot Parsadi Lal INC

Check vote counting updates of Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats below: