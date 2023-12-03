Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results LIVE: Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats

ByBishal Kalita
Dec 03, 2023 09:08 AM IST

  • LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 constituencies on November 25. Votes will be counted and results will be announced today, December 3, 2023.

Women display their voter's identity card sitting in the back of a truck in Chachiyawas, near Ajmer, India, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP)

Dausa area constitutes Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats.

Rajasthan election result 2023: Counting in Dasua area assembly seats begins

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
BassiChandramohan MeenaBJP
ChaksuRamvatar BairwaBJP
Thanagazi
Bandikui
Mahuwa
Sikrai
Dausa
Lalsot

In 2018 Rajasthan elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats and formed the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats. Here's the list of sitting MLAs from the Dausa area:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAparty
BassiLaxman MeenaIndependent
ChaksuVed Prakash SolankiINC
ThanagaziKanti PrasadIndependent
BandikuiGajraj KhatanaINC
MahuwaOm Prakash HudlaIndependent
SikraiMamta BhupeshINC
DausaMurari LalINC
LalsotParsadi LalINC

Check vote counting updates of Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats below:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:07 AM

    Rajasthan result 2023: BJP leads in Bassi, Chaksu

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in two seats of the Dausa area:

    Bassi (ST):Chandramohan Meena

    Chaksu (SC): Ramvatar Bairwa

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:43 AM

    Rajasthan Election Result 2023: List of sitting MLAs in the Dausa area

    Candidates who won the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election from Dausa area seats:

    Bassi: Laxman Meena (Independent)

    Chaksu: Ved Prakash Solanki (INC)

    Thanagazi: Kanti Prasad (Independent)

    Bandikui: Gajraj Khatana (INC)

    Mahuwa: Om Prakash Hudla (Independent)

    Sikrai: Mamta Bhupesh (INC)

    Dausa: Murari Lal (INC)

    Lalsot: Parsadi Lal (INC)

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:06 AM

    Rajasthan poll results 2023: Counting begins

    Counting of vots has started in Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats.

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:08 PM

    Counting to begin at 8am on December 3

    Counting for all Dausa area seats to begin at 8am on December 3

