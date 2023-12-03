Rajasthan results LIVE: Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats
- LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 constituencies on November 25. Votes will be counted and results will be announced today, December 3, 2023.
Dausa area constitutes Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats.
Rajasthan election result 2023: Counting in Dasua area assembly seats begins
In 2018 Rajasthan elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 100 seats and formed the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats. Here's the list of sitting MLAs from the Dausa area:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:07 AM
Rajasthan result 2023: BJP leads in Bassi, Chaksu
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in two seats of the Dausa area:
Bassi (ST):Chandramohan Meena
Chaksu (SC): Ramvatar Bairwa
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:43 AM
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: List of sitting MLAs in the Dausa area
Candidates who won the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election from Dausa area seats:
Bassi: Laxman Meena (Independent)
Chaksu: Ved Prakash Solanki (INC)
Thanagazi: Kanti Prasad (Independent)
Bandikui: Gajraj Khatana (INC)
Mahuwa: Om Prakash Hudla (Independent)
Sikrai: Mamta Bhupesh (INC)
Dausa: Murari Lal (INC)
Lalsot: Parsadi Lal (INC)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:06 AM
Rajasthan poll results 2023: Counting begins
Counting of vots has started in Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot seats.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:08 PM
Counting to begin at 8am on December 3
Counting for all Dausa area seats to begin at 8am on December 3