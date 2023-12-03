Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

ByJahanvi Sharma
Dec 03, 2023 07:15 AM IST

  • LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Banswara area constitutes - Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

Women in queue to vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Counting to begin for Banswara assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
DungarpurGanesh GoghraINC
SagwaraResult Awaited-
ChorasiResult Awaited-
GhatolResult Awaited-
GarhiResult Awaited-
BanswaraResult Awaited-
BagidoraResult Awaited-
KhushalgarhRAMILA KHADIAINC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
DungarpurGirdharilalCPI(M)
SagwaraRam PrasadBJP
ChorasiRajkumari RoatBTP
GhatolHarendra NinamaBJP
GarhiKailash Chandra MeenaBJP
BanswaraArjun Singh BamniaINC
BagidoraMaehndra Jeet Singh MalviyaINC
KhushalgarhRamila KhadiaIndependent

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:01 AM

    Counting has begun

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:02 AM

    Counting to begin soon

