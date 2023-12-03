Rajasthan results LIVE: Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Banswara area constitutes - Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

Women in queue to vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Counting to begin for Banswara assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Dungarpur Ganesh Goghra INC Sagwara Result Awaited - Chorasi Result Awaited - Ghatol Result Awaited - Garhi Result Awaited - Banswara Result Awaited - Bagidora Result Awaited - Khushalgarh RAMILA KHADIA INC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Dungarpur Girdharilal CPI(M) Sagwara Ram Prasad BJP Chorasi Rajkumari Roat BTP Ghatol Harendra Ninama BJP Garhi Kailash Chandra Meena BJP Banswara Arjun Singh Bamnia INC Bagidora Maehndra Jeet Singh Malviya INC Khushalgarh Ramila Khadia Independent

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage