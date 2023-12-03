LiveJahanvi Sharma
Rajasthan results LIVE: Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats
- LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Sikar area constitutes - Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats
Counting to begin for Sikar assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Lachmangarh
|GOVIND SINGH DOTASAR
|INC
|Dhod
|Result Awaited
|-
|Sikar
|Result Awaited
|-
|Dantaramgarh
|Result Awaited
|-
|Khandela
|Result Awaited
|-
|Neem ka thana
|SURESH MODI
|INC
|Srimadhopur
|Result Awaited
|-
|Chomu
|RAMLAL SHARMA
|BJP
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Lachmangarh
|Govind Singh Dotasra
|INC
|Dhod
|Parasram Mordiya
|INC
|Sikar
|Rajendra Pareek
|INC
|Dantaramgarh
|Virendra Singh
|INC
|Khandela
|Mahadeo Singh
|INC
|Neem ka thana
|Suresh Modi
|INC
|Srimadhopur
|Deependra Singh Sekhawat
|INC
|Chomu
|Ram Lal Sharma
|BJP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:00 AM
Counting has begun
Counting has begun
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:05 AM
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon