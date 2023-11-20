Rajasthan elections: Congress is trying to run each other out, says PM Modi

On a day when the country was gripped in the fever of the Cricket World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used analogy from the sport to take a swipe at the Rajasthan Congress, saying it is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections, in Taranagar (PTI)

Addressing poll rallies in Taranagar (in Churu district) and Jhunjhunu in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the November 25 assembly elections, the prime minister appealed to the people to vote for the party to ensure rapid development of Rajasthan.

“In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other,” Modi said at a public meeting in Churu, referring to the power tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Other Congress leaders got “hit wicket by making irresponsible statements on women and other issues while the remaining were taking money and doing match fixing,” Modi quipped. “When their team is so bad, what runs will they score and what work will they do for you?”

Pilot in July this year hinted that he has buried the hatchet with Gehlot, with whom he had been embroiled in a power struggle ever since the Congress came to power in the state in 2018, on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s advice of “forgive and forget”.

In his address, Modi said if the BJP will throw out all corrupt people and the state will witness rapid development if the party is voted to power.

“Under Congress rule, one can’t take name of gods. Congress banned yatras of gods and goddesses but encouraged rallies by terrorist organisations like the PFI [now-banned Popular Front of India],” he alleged.

In Jhunjhunu, the prime minister alleged that the Congress has “developed the tradition of corruption, nepotism and appeasement” which led to a huge loss for the country. “Youth did not get opportunities in Congress rule,” he said.

The prime minister further said that under the BJP rule, the country has made rapid strides in all areas from science and technology to industry, entrepreneurship and infrastructure. He also spoke about various welfare policies of his government for women, youth, farmers and marginalized sections of the society.

“Rajasthan will vote for its own future and the future of India. At this important juncture in history, it is important to remember to keep away from the Congress government. the further you stay away from the Congress, the more secure your future will be,” he said in an appeal to the voters. “Congress and development have always been and will always be enemies.”

Referring to the “Red Diary”, Modi alleged the entire account of the Congress’ “licence to loot” was recorded in it and now the pages have started turning slowly. “Here the pages of Red Diary opened and on Gehlotji’s fuse blew up. The magician’s magic is visible in the Red Diary,” he said.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha has been alleging that “illegal transactions” involving Gehlot and other leaders are recorded in the diary that he possesses. Purported pictures of some pages of the diary recently surfaced on social media.

Referring to the Shekhawati region in north Rajasthan comprising Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts where a large number of youths join the armed forces, Modi said this is a brave land and the bravery of its sons plays a big role in keeping the country safe.

“The Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the sons of such a land. On the issue of One Rank One Pension, the Congress kept the bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, made them suffer,” he alleged, adding that the BJP has given ex-servicemen ₹90,000 crore till date under the pension scheme.

“BJP made Jadgeep Dhankhar, a son of Jhunjhunu and the son of a farmer, vice-president of India. Congress first opposed his appointment and now they don’t like his coming to Rajasthan, they are questioning his visits,” the prime minister alleged.

Modi also alleged that petrol prices which are the highest in Rajasthan will be reviewed and a decision will be taken in public interest if the BJP is voted to power on December 3, when the results of the state polls along with those in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be announced.

Reacting to Modi’s speech, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said corruption charges have been made against BJP’s leaders and their relatives, but they have not been probed. “There is no corruption charge against any minister in Rajasthan. People are making allegations against BJP leaders,” he said. “People are with the Congress and the party will win the match with their support.”