‘Jaadugar ki jaadugari in lal dairy…’: PM Modi attacks Gehlot at poll rally in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a public rally on Sunday in Rajasthan's Churu district, criticised chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, calling him a “jaadugar” (magician) whose tricks are becoming evident through the "Red Dairy." He further attacked the current Congress government, saying that the party and 'development' are enemies with its ‘license to loot’ being documented in the Red Diary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Sunday.(ANI)

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, and votes will be counted on December 3.

Addressing a public rally in Taranagar, Modi said, “The entire story of Congress's license to loot is recorded in the Lal Diary and now slowly the pages of the Lal Diary have started opening. Here the pages of Lal Diary open and on the other side Gehlot ji's fuse blows, 'jaadugar' ki 'jaadugari' ab Lal Diary mein dikhne lagi hai.”

He further added, “If you choose BJP, we will remove the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. BJP will expedite development, ensuring victory for Rajasthan, its future, mothers, sisters, youth, and farmers.”

Modi highlighted Rajasthan as a 'brave land,' emphasising the significant role its brave sons play in safeguarding the entire country. He accused Congress of deceiving the residents of this land, especially regarding the prolonged 'One Rank One Pension' issue.

Addressing the public meeting in support of BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore from Taranagar constituency, Modi urged people to vote for the party in the upcoming Rajasthan polls to guarantee the state's rapid development.

“In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other,” he said, referencing the power struggle between chief minister Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

"The Congress and development are each other's enemies and will remain enemies," Modi said.

"The relationship between good intentions and the Congress is the same as that between light and darkness. What will be the intention of a government that gobbles up money for drinking water," he asked, alluding to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi in Rajasthan: ‘Adani Ji Ki Jai’

On another front, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at PM Modi, alleging that he “works for businessman Gautam Adani”. Gandhi, at an election rally in Rajasthan's Bundi said, “Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him.”

He emphasised that the marginalised—poor, farmers, and labourers—are the essence of 'Bharat Mata,' and true homage to her would come through their active participation in the nation.

Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of intending to create two separate 'Hindustans': one for Adani and another for the underprivileged.

He also affirmed that Modi would resist conducting a caste census, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party can accomplish this.”

The Congress has constantly criticised the Adani group, alleging its preferential treatment under the BJP government. They have urged for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into allegations made by a US Research group, Hindenburg.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

