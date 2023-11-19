Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Gehlot's rallies in Jhunjhunu today
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for five states (Chhattisgarh, MP, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana) will be held on December 3.
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Campaigning continues for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, with the two states due to poll on November 25 and 30, respectively. Of the five states where assembly elections were to be held towards the end of the year, the polling has taken place in Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17), Mizoram (November 7) and Madhya Pradesh (November 17).
A total of 679 seats are at stake: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 200 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana), 90 (Chhattisgarh) and 40 (Mizoram). Also, these are the last set of polls before, and are being billed as the ‘semi-final’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in April-May.
- Nov 19, 2023 10:58 AM IST
PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Jhunjhunu today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, on Sunday. Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot too will hold election-related programmes in Jhunjhunu today.Nov 19, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Telangana: Election officials check K Kavitha's car
In Telangana's Nizamabad, election officials check car of K Kavitha, an MLC from the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.Nov 19, 2023 10:12 AM IST
JP Nadda to address rallies in Telangana today
BJP national president JP Nadda to address rallies in Narayanpet (12 noon) and Rangareddy (1:55 pm), and hold a road show in Medchal-Malkajgiri (5:30 pm).Topics
