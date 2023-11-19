Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Gehlot's rallies in Jhunjhunu today

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Campaigning continues for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, with the two states due to poll on November 25 and 30, respectively. Of the five states where assembly elections were to be held towards the end of the year, the polling has taken place in Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17), Mizoram (November 7) and Madhya Pradesh (November 17). A police officer stands guard as women voters wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts of Bhopal. (PTI)

A total of 679 seats are at stake: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 200 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana), 90 (Chhattisgarh) and 40 (Mizoram). Also, these are the last set of polls before, and are being billed as the ‘semi-final’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in April-May.

The counting of votes for all five states, meanwhile, will be done on December 3.