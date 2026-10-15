Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the son of a party cabinet minister filed his nomination as an independent candidate, alleging that the development reflected discontent within the party over ticket distribution and raised questions about its organisational claims.

Tika Ram Jully claimed that internal discontent and growing disillusionment within the ruling party have now come out into the open. (Representative Image)

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In a post on X, Jully claimed that internal discontent and growing disillusionment within the ruling party have now come out into the open.

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Highlighting the decision of a BJP cabinet minister’s son to contest local polls as an independent candidate rather than on a party ticket, Jully stated that the move serves as a "mirror to the BJP's organizational claims."

"When even the minister's own son lacks faith in the BJP's ticket within his family, you can imagine the current state of affairs for the BJP in Rajasthan today," said Jully.

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{{^usCountry}} “If a minister’s own son lacks confidence in the party’s ticket, how can the public be expected to trust the BJP?” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If a minister’s own son lacks confidence in the party’s ticket, how can the public be expected to trust the BJP?” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Jully alleged that the minister’s son’s decision to enter the electoral contest as an independent candidate reflected dissatisfaction within the BJP and the neglect of grassroots workers. He said the party leadership must explain the circumstances behind the development.

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“The minister’s son filing his nomination as an independent is living proof of the simmering discontent within the BJP and the neglect faced by its grassroots workers. The BJP leadership must provide an explanation regarding this development,” he wrote on X.

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The Congress leader also raised questions about political and moral accountability, arguing that the minister should resign from his position on moral grounds.

“The chasm between the expectations of ordinary party workers and the local leadership continues to widen. The decision of the minister’s son to run as an independent, rather than contesting on his own party’s ticket, raises serious questions regarding political and moral accountability. On moral grounds, the minister should resign from his position,” he added.

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Calling on BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore to take the matter seriously, Jully said concerns over ticket distribution and dissatisfaction among party workers could not be addressed merely through rhetoric.

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Jully wrote on X,” BJP State President Madan Rathore should take this development with the utmost seriousness. The questions being raised within the BJP—concerning the distribution of tickets and the dissatisfaction among party workers—cannot be addressed merely through rhetoric.”