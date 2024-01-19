‘Will ensure that ruling party fulfils its promises’: Rajasthan LoP Tikaram Jully

At 43, Tikaram Jully is the first leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly from a scheduled caste appointed by the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Jully, a third-time legislator, was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government and held social justice and empowerment and labour welfare department. Jully, a surprise pick by the Congress, is all set to corner the government on various issues. In an interview with Sachin Saini, he spoke on a range of matters — from his appointment to managing the House despite being young. Edited excerpts: Congress leader and Rajasthan leader of opposition Tikaram Jully. (PTI Photo)

How do you see your appointment while there are many seniors in the party?

In my political career, I have been zila pramukh and district president, and a third-time MLA. I have fulfilled all the responsibilities which entrusted upon me at various levels. Today, also when this responsibility has been given, it’s a big challenge but will get to work with senior leaders’ support. It is true that my age is less and got this opportunity…it is a blessing. Probably I am the first from Alwar and a scheduled caste.

Do you think your appointment is done eyeing the SC votes ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

The SC votes have always been with the Congress but lately the BJP tried making a dent. The way the Constitution is being attacked, the entire Dalit community is understanding it. My responsibility is not just towards the Dalit and poor but for the 36 communities…towards all the people of the state, be them from any caste or religion. But with the opportunity given to a member of a section of society which was suppressed, this section will also support the party.

This time it’s a strong opposition with 70 MLAs, unlike 21 in 2013.

We are 70 plus, there are other associates also. We all will keep them (ruling party) in line and also oppose them, if needed.

Do you think you will be able to manage the flock, being so young?

At least, I am senior to the leader of the house (chief minister).

What are the challenges ahead?

There will be many key challenges…this post is a crown of thorns. The prime objective remains to serve the people of the state and keep the government on the line and ensure that the promises made by them are fulfilled.

It has been old policy of the BJP to stop Congress government’s works and change names. It has been a month to this government and they haven’t done any new work but have stopped Chiranjeevi Health scheme; Indira Rasoi amount is halved and name changed to Annapura Rasoi; Rajiv Gandhi Yuva mitr and Mahatma Gandhi preraks are removed; additional charges are being added to the electricity bills. Such decisions are taken by them – we will corner the government on these issues and get it corrected.

What will be the core issues the Congress will raise to corner the government in the assembly?

Besides law and order, it is about the farmers, youth, and women issues which we will raise and pressure government to address them.

How do you see your party’s future in this Lok Sabha polls and tickets to youth?

Unlike last results, this time it will be different. We will work effectively and bring good results. My efforts will be to see to it that the youth get maximum chance; whenever given responsibility they have proven their mettle.