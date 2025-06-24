Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rajasthan man kills girlfriend after she gets engaged, later attempts suicide

PTI |
Jun 24, 2025 10:16 PM IST

Vijay Bhoi tried to end his life after killing his girlfriend. However, he instantly left the hotel and got admitted to a hospital.

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hotel room here after she got engaged to another man and later attempted suicide by slitting his wrist, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on the CCTV footage and identification details provided at the check-in, the police identified and detained Vijay Bhoi.(Representative Image)
Based on the CCTV footage and identification details provided at the check-in, the police identified and detained Vijay Bhoi.(Representative Image)

The accused, Vijay Bhoi, a resident of Sector 3 in Udaipur, was allegedly in a relationship with Nikita, whom he met through Instagram.

The two became friends and later fell in love. However, when Nikita's family learned of their relationship, they objected and arranged her engagement with another man. Subsequently, she stopped communicating with Bhoi, SHO Bharat Yogi said.

Nikita recently returned to Udaipur to pursue her studies, after which Bhoi contacted her and requested a final meeting.

On Monday, the two met at a hotel in Parasram, where they allegedly argued over her engagement.

During the altercation, Bhoi allegedly pushed her towards a wall, resulting in Nikita falling unconscious from critical head injuries.

After the incident, Bhoi allegedly attempted to take his life by slitting his wrist with a blade. However, he instantly left the hotel and got admitted to a hospital.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the hotel staff entered the room for cleaning and found Nikita dead.

Based on the CCTV footage and identification details provided at the check-in, the police identified and detained Bhoi.

