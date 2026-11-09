Rajasthan: Murder convict flies to Thailand for 5 days, warder suspended for faking attendance

A murder convict serving a life sentence at an open prison in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district allegedly travelled to Thailand for five days last year, with the help of a prison warder who manipulated his attendance records. Police are also investigating whether others were involved in facilitating Kamra’s overseas trip.

An examination of the passport revealed that Kamra had travelled to Thailand from October 9 to 13, 2025. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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DIG (Prisons) Rakesh Mohan Sharma told HT that a preliminary inquiry suggested that murder convict Dishkant Kamra travelled to Thailand and that his attendance had been marked during his absence by open prison warder Hapuram.

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“The jail authorities have suspended warder Hapuram for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy and have submitted a written complaint to the police. The police will investigate the matter further,” Sharma said.

The prison department’s inquiry found that Kamra’s attendance had allegedly been marked at the open prison despite his absence from the facility. According to the complaint, the warder recorded his attendance and submitted a false report to the authorities. The department also found that an old photograph of the prisoner was sent to the Sri Ganganagar jail superintendent.

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{{^usCountry}} Ghamudwali police station SHO Satveer Meena told HT, “We registered a case on Saturday evening against a prisoner, identified as Dikshant Kamra, based on the complaint from jail superintendent Mahaveer Prasad Meena.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghamudwali police station SHO Satveer Meena told HT, “We registered a case on Saturday evening against a prisoner, identified as Dikshant Kamra, based on the complaint from jail superintendent Mahaveer Prasad Meena.” {{/usCountry}}

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The chain of events began when a woman recently approached Rajasthan director general of prisons Ashok Rathore and lodged a complaint against Kamra. She allegedly accused him of deceiving and mentally harassing her and also raised concerns about his alleged involvement in drug-related activities and possession of weapons.

Following the complaint, prison authorities initiated an inquiry into Kamra’s activities and movements. On November 3, Jawahar Nagar police recovered around 40 grams of opium and a passport bearing Kamra’s name from a car during a police check in the area. The vehicle was registered in the name of Kamra’s brother. Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested Kamra in connection with the recovery.

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An examination of the passport revealed that Kamra had travelled to Thailand from October 9 to 13, 2025.

Kamra’s passport was issued in 2016 but was not seized when he was arrested in 2018. Its details were also reportedly not obtained after his conviction in 2023.

Kamra is originally from Ward No. 3 of Indira Colony in Padampur, Sri Ganganagar. He was earlier lodged at Bichhwal Open Farm in Bikaner and was transferred to the Narsinghpura Birani open prison in Sri Ganganagar district in October 2026.

Officials have flagged possible violations of the Rajasthan Open Prison Rules, 1972, and the conditions governing inmates lodged in open prison facilities.

Kamra is serving a life sentence for the murder of 28-year-old Dushyant Sharma, a case that came to be known as the Jaipur Tinder murder case.

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Sharma came in contact with Priya Seth through the dating application Tinder in February 2018. Sharma, who was married and had a young son, allegedly introduced himself as Vivan Kohli, a wealthy businessman from Delhi.

Seth was in a relationship with Kamra, who was reportedly facing debts of around ₹21 lakh. According to the police investigation, the two allegedly planned to kidnap Sharma and demand a ransom to settle the debt.

On May 2, 2018, Sharma went to meet Seth at her rented accommodation in Jaipur’s Bajaj Nagar area, where Kamra and his associate Lakshya Walia were allegedly waiting.

After discovering that Sharma was not the wealthy businessman he had claimed to be, the accused allegedly held him captive, assaulted him and demanded ₹10 lakh from his father. His father managed to arrange ₹3 lakh, which he deposited into his son’s bank account.

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However, according to the prosecution, the accused killed Sharma, stabbed him and suffocated him with a pillow. They subsequently placed his body inside a suitcase and dumped it near the Jaipur-Delhi highway in the Amer area.

Police recovered the body on May 3, 2018, and arrested Priya Seth, Dikshant Kamra and Lakshya Walia.

A Jaipur court convicted all three in November 2023 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

More than eight years after the murder, Kamra is once again facing a police investigation. This time, the focus is on how he allegedly travelled abroad while serving his sentence and how prison records continued to show him present during his absence.