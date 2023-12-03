Live
Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats
Dec 03, 2023 04:40 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27.
Tonk Sawai Madhopur area constitutes - Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|GANGAPUR
|Counting to begin
|BAMANWAS (ST)
|Counting to begin
|SAWAI MADHOPUR
|Counting to begin
|KHANDAR (SC)
|Counting to begin
|MALPURA
|Counting to begin
|NIWAI (SC)
|Counting to begin
|TONK
|Counting to begin
|DEOLI-UNIARA
|Counting to begin
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|GANGAPUR
|Ramkesh
|Independent
|BAMANWAS (ST)
|Indra
|INC
|SAWAI MADHOPUR
|Danish Abrar
|INC
|KHANDAR (SC)
|Ashok
|INC
|MALPURA
|Kanhiya Lal
|BJP
|NIWAI (SC)
|Prashant Bairwa
|INC
|TONK
|Sachin Pilot
|INC
|DEOLI-UNIARA
|Harish Chandra Meena
|INC
Click here for LIVE updates on Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Coverage Link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 08:50 PM IST
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
