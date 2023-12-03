close_game
Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats
Live

Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats

Dec 03, 2023 04:40 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27.

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer.
Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer.(REUTERS)

Tonk Sawai Madhopur area constitutes - Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
GANGAPURCounting to begin
BAMANWAS (ST)Counting to begin
SAWAI MADHOPURCounting to begin
KHANDAR (SC)Counting to begin
MALPURACounting to begin
NIWAI (SC)Counting to begin
TONKCounting to begin
DEOLI-UNIARACounting to begin

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
GANGAPURRamkeshIndependent
BAMANWAS (ST)IndraINC
SAWAI MADHOPURDanish AbrarINC
KHANDAR (SC)AshokINC
MALPURAKanhiya LalBJP
NIWAI (SC)Prashant BairwaINC
TONKSachin PilotINC
DEOLI-UNIARAHarish Chandra MeenaINC

  • Dec 02, 2023 08:50 PM IST

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

