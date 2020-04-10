Rajasthan reports 57 new coronavirus cases, maximum on a single day

jaipur

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:32 IST

Rajasthan reported 57 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday – the maximum on a single day – as the overall count in the desert state rose to 520.

The state’s Covid-19 cases have been doubling rapidly. They first doubled from 100 to 200 cases in three days between April 1 and April 4. Later, they doubled again from 200 to 400 cases between April 4 and April 9.

Ramganj, a neighbourhood in Jaipur, has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot in the state, as 15 cases have been reported over the past two weeks. Health workers have been collecting the swab samples of Ramganj residents during a door-to-door survey, said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department, Rajasthan. At least 50% of the infected people in Ramganj had attended Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 13 and 15, Singh said.

While 16 cases have been reported from Jaisalmer, which has seen a spike in Covid-19 positive cases since last week. Another eight cases have been reported from Pokhran – all of them had come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients. Also, eight evacuees from Iran, housed in the Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer, have tested Covid-19 positive.

Banswara, too, has seen a rapid rise in cases, as it has reported 12 new Covid-19 positive cases, who contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease, from other infected people, said Singh.

Jodhpur, which has reported eight Covid-19 positive cases, has emerged as another hotspot and all of them contracted the virus from previously infected people, Singh added. Jhalawar has reported three Covid-19 cases, whose infection pattern is also similar.

In Alwar, a man, who returned from Delhi, has tested Covid-19 positive.

In Bharatpur, a person got infected after coming in contact with an attendee of the Jamaat meet. Another person tested Covid-19 positive in Kota.

Rajasthan has tested 22,324 swab samples to date, of which 20,673 have tested negative and the reports of another 1,131 are pending. The state has reported seven Covid-19 related deaths until Thursday.