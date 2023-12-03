Rajasthan results LIVE: Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi seats

The Rajasthan assembly elections were held on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies. The state recorded a 74.72% voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections. According to the data, rural areas registered a higher turnout of voters compared to urban areas in the Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 . The state assembly also recorded a higher number of female voters than male voters.

Polling official administering indelible ink to a voter, at a polling booth in Rajasthan.(ANI)

In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats and became the single largest party to form the government with Ashok Gehlot becoming the chief minister in assembly elections.

As many as 1,875 candidates including the incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot are in the fray in the Rajasthan assembly polls.

The Kota area constitutes - Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi constituencies.

Counting to begin for Kota area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Keshoraipatan Counting to begin - Bundi Counting to begin - Pipalda Counting to begin - Sangod Counting to begin - Kota North Counting to begin - Kota South Counting to begin - Ladpura Counting to begin - Ramganj Mandi Counting to begin -

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Keshoraipatan Chandrakanta Meghwal BJP Bundi Ashok Dogra BJP Pipalda Ramnarain Meena Congress Sangod Bharat Singh Kundanpur Congress Kota North Shanti Kumar Dhariwal Congress Kota South Sandeep Sharma BJP Ladpura Kalpana Devi BJP Ramganj Mandi Madan Dilawar BJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage