Rajasthan results LIVE: Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi seats

Dec 03, 2023 05:29 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi on December 3, 2023.

The Rajasthan assembly elections were held on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies. The state recorded a 74.72% voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections. According to the data, rural areas registered a higher turnout of voters compared to urban areas in the Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 . The state assembly also recorded a higher number of female voters than male voters.

Polling official administering indelible ink to a voter, at a polling booth in Rajasthan.(ANI)

In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats and became the single largest party to form the government with Ashok Gehlot becoming the chief minister in assembly elections.

As many as 1,875 candidates including the incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot are in the fray in the Rajasthan assembly polls.

The Kota area constitutes - Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi constituencies.

Counting to begin for Kota area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
KeshoraipatanChandrakanta MeghwalBJP
BundiAshok DograBJP
PipaldaRamnarain MeenaCongress
SangodBharat Singh KundanpurCongress
Kota NorthShanti Kumar DhariwalCongress
Kota SouthSandeep SharmaBJP
LadpuraKalpana DeviBJP
Ramganj MandiMadan DilawarBJP

