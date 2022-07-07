Rajasthan: Two persons allegedly given beheading threats; police begin probe

Two men in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur city allegedly received beheading threats by unknown persons in the past ten days, police said.

Police has now provided security cover and started probing the matter.

The development comes days after the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Station House Officer, Kaithwada police station, Shiv Lehri said ambulance driver Mukesh Kumar on Wednesday evening complained that on July 6 when he was coming to Pahadi area in Bharatpur, two people approached and stopped the ambulance who threw a note and asked to give it in my village.

They also showed him a dagger and threatened him of dire consequences, if he approached police.

When he opened the note, it was written ‘Sar tan se juda’ and was addressed to Satish and Pramod (a government teacher).

“A case has been lodged and security has been given,” said the SHO.

Victim Satish Chand’s son Mohit Khandelwal said, “My father is a simple man and runs a grocery store. We have no clue why such a note was given.”

He added that his father isn’t on social media and has not shared any post.