Rajasthan woman lodges false case of rape of seven-year-old daughter by neighbour over land dispute, fined

A special POCSO court in Ajmer has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a woman for lodging a false case alleging rape of her seven-year-old daughter by a neighbour following a dispute over land and grazing of cattle.

The court found that the woman had used her minor daughter to lodge a false case against the neighbour with the intention of defaming and putting pressure on him due to their personal dispute. (Representational Photo/PTI)

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The case pertains to the Bhinay police station area and was registered on September 26, 2024.

The Rajasthan Police said on Tuesday that the woman alleged that her daughter was guarding a field when their neighbour took her to his field and raped her. She claimed that the child narrated the incident to her the following day.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. However, during the probe, the minor denied that the alleged incident had taken place and told investigators that the two families had a dispute over land and grazing of cattle.

After finding the rape allegation to be false, the police submitted a final report before the court, which was accepted on July 8, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigating officer subsequently filed a complaint against the woman for lodging the false case, following which the court took cognisance and conducted proceedings against her, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigating officer subsequently filed a complaint against the woman for lodging the false case, following which the court took cognisance and conducted proceedings against her, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court found that the woman had used her minor daughter to lodge a false case against the neighbour with the intention of defaming and putting pressure on him due to their personal dispute.

Taking into consideration that the woman was elderly, illiterate and from a rural background, the special POCSO court imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on her, the police said.