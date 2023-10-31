Kerala Police files FIR against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for ‘promoting religious hatred’

A case has been registered against Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala for allegedly promoting religious hatred between different groups.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.(HT_PRINT)

The union minister has been charged under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.

The Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police has registered the FIR on its own in connection with the minister's recent statements on social media regarding the blast in Kochi and a Hamas leader's virtual address at an event organised by an Islamist group in Malappuram district, according to PTI.

On Monday, Chandrasekhar had accused Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being tolerant towards radical elements, radicalisation a day after the CM accused the Union minister of doing ‘appeasement politics’ and threatened legal action for communally-charged remarks after the blast in Kochi's Kalamassery area that killed three people, including a 12-year-old girl.

“I never spoke about any particular community. I specifically mentioned 'Hamas'. It is almost as if Pinarayi Vijayan wants to equate Hamas with the community,” the Union minister said at a presser.

Referring to the online address by former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal during a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram on October 28, he said: “Both the Left and Congress have been allowing radical elements to grow in the state.”

Prior to this, Vijayan on Sunday had made an indirect reference to Chandrasekhar during a media interaction.

"Those who are poisonous will keep spitting poison,” Vijayan said. “One of the Union Ministers made a statement that I am engaging in appeasement politics and protesting against Israel.”

Kochi blast

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the bomb blast during a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a private convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

The blast ripped through the convention centre around 9:30 am, as nearly 2,500 people were in the middle of a prayer. Preliminary investigations into the blast site suggest that a timer-based low-intensity IED was used to target the congregation, investigators said.

“There were no traces of shrapnel to multiply the impact of the blast. However, the IED was placed near an oil container to exacerbate the fire,” an official had said, adding that they are “not ruling out a terror angle” in the attack.

Hours after the attack, a man, Dominic Martin, claimed responsibility for the blast and surrendered before the police. He said he was a member of the religious group but had been angered by some of its teachings. He was arrested by the Kerala Police on Monday.

