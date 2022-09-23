Rajiv Bahl appointed new director general of ICMR

Dr Rajiv Bahl has been appointed as the new director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-secretary of the department of health Research for a period of three years.

Bahl currently heads the research on maternal, newborn child and adolescent health cum-newborn unit on maternal, Department of Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.

His predecessor, Dr Balram Bhargava's extended tenure as director general of ICMR and secretary of the Department of Health Research ended in July. Bhargava was appointed to the post on April 16, 2018 for four years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Rajiv Bahl...to the post of Director General, ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read an order issued by the department of personnel and training.

