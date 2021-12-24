Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini gets 1-month parole

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to grant ordinary leave for a month to Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts serving a life term in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, the state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah informed the Madras high court on Thursday.

Recording the decision, a bench of justice P N Prakash and R Hemalatha closed the habeas corpus petition filed by Nalini’s mother, S Padma.

In her affidavit, Padma had stated that she was suffering from various illnesses and wanted her daughter to be with her and that she had previously sent representations to the state government.

“The prisons department in a communication dated December 22 has issued a letter for her (Nalini) to be given 30-days leave by submitting two sureties,” said the family’s counsel V Pugazhendi. “The one-month leave is likely to start from December 25 or 26.”

Nalini has another petition pending in court seeking release from the Vellore Central prison where she has been lodged for more than three decades. Nalini was sentenced to death by a trial court in 1998 which was commuted to life in 2000.

The Tamil Nadu assembly, when AIADMK was in power in 2018, had passed a unanimous resolution to release all the seven prisoners convicted in the case to life imprisonment. The resolution was sent to then Governor Purohit but he did not take any action for more than two years.

In January this year, the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea, expressed they were unhappy with the delay. In February this year, Purohit said the President was the competent authority to decide on the resolution. After forming the government in May, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to President Kovind urging him to remit the life sentence of the seven convicts and to direct their immediate release.

Last month, Nalini had moved court seeking release calling the Governor’s indecision unconstitutional as he is meant to act on the advice of the state Cabinet. But the DMK-led government in November told the court to dismiss her petition stating that the Governor’s nod is a must.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu, belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).