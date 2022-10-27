On 'Shaurya Diwas', Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for Article 370 abrogation; hints at retrieving PoK

On the occasion of 76th ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Infantry Day) on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said terrorism has no religion, and that the only aim of terrorists is to “target India”. He also remembered the soldiers who were part of the military event in 1947, and said the day calls for paying “tribute to their sacrifice and dedication”.

The Indian Army celebrates October 27 as the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ every year as on this day in 1947, the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and successfully fought off the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders. The ‘Infantry Day’ is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India.

Addressing an event in Jammu and Kashmir at the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Army, Singh took a swipe at Pakistan, saying the country is committing atrocities against people in its occupied Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK). “They will have to bear its consequences,” he added.

इन अमानवीय घटनाओं के लिए पाकिस्तान पूरी तरह ज़िम्मेदार है। पाकिस्तान भी, POK में आज जो अत्याचार का बबूल बो रहा है, आने वाले समय में उसके सामने काँटे की ही फसल तैयार मिलेगी: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2022

The defence minister also hinted at getting back PoK by mentioning Gilgit-Baltistin. “We have just begun our journey of development in [twin Union territories of] Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and our goal will only be achieved when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan [parts of the PoK],” Singh said at the programme in Hindi.

He further stated that the journey will be completed when 1947 refugees will get justice when the land of their ancestors will be returned to them with respect.

अभी तो हमने उत्तर दिशा की ओर चलना भर शुरू किया है। हमारी यात्रा तो तब पूरी होगी, जब हम 22 फरवरी 1994 को भारतीय संसद में सर्वसम्मति से पारित हुए प्रस्ताव को अमल में लाएंगे, और उसके अनुरूप हम अपने बाकी बचे हिस्से, जैसे गिलगित और बाल्टिस्तान तक पहुँचेंगे: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2022

“I would like to ask Pakistan; how many rights has it given to the people of our areas which it has taken unauthorised possession of? Everyone knows just how much Pakistan, which sheds crocodile tears in the name of human rights, actually cares about the people of these areas,” the defence minister took another jibe at India's neighbour.

Singh said that the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ended the discrimination against the people of the region. “The 'tandav' of terrorism that J-K has seen in name of Kashmiriyat cannot be described,” he added.

मुझे यह कहते हुए खुशी होती है, कि पिछले कुछ वर्षों में कश्मीर की हो या देश की, फ़िज़ां बदली है। लोगों में एकजुटता आई है और लोग एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर आगे बढ़े हैं: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 27, 2022

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence minister said that the discrimination ended under his leadership and in the last few years, the mood of the Union territory has changed, with people living in more unity.

