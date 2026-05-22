NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and South Korean minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul on Thursday inaugurated the Indian war memorial at Imjingak Park in Seoul — the monument built as part of commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean War.

Rajnath opens Indian war memorial in Korea

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The development highlighted the role of Indian soldiers during and after the three-year war.

“The memorial stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and humanitarian service rendered by the 60 Para Field Ambulance of the Indian Army and the Custodian Force of India (CFI) during the war,” said Singh, concluding his two-day visit to the east Asian nation.

The 60 Para Field Ambulance, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj, Maha Vir Chakra, earned widespread recognition for its service and dedication; it treated thousands of wounded soldiers and civilians under challenging conditions. The medical unit, which participated in airborne operations in Korea, contributed 627 soldiers and treated more than 2,22,000 patients during its deployment.

More than 2.5 million people were killed in the war between South Korea and North Korea (both supported by their respective allies).

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{{^usCountry}} “The enduring legacy of India’s contribution to peace and humanitarian assistance on the Korean Peninsula is truly remarkable. The shared history and sacrifices of the two nations continue to serve as a strong foundation for the India-Republic of Korea special strategic partnership,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The enduring legacy of India’s contribution to peace and humanitarian assistance on the Korean Peninsula is truly remarkable. The shared history and sacrifices of the two nations continue to serve as a strong foundation for the India-Republic of Korea special strategic partnership,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two ministers laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the Indian personnel whose service the South Korean people continue to remember with respect and gratitude. The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperating to honour Korean War veterans and strengthen exchanges between them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two ministers laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the Indian personnel whose service the South Korean people continue to remember with respect and gratitude. The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperating to honour Korean War veterans and strengthen exchanges between them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement in July 1953. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Korean War ended with an armistice agreement in July 1953. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India played a pivotal role in the post-armistice phase of the Korean War through its 5,500-member CFI, which worked under the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC). The commission, chaired by Lieutenant General KS Thimayya (later General and Army Chief), was set up to facilitate the humane repatriation and custody of prisoners of war following the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India played a pivotal role in the post-armistice phase of the Korean War through its 5,500-member CFI, which worked under the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC). The commission, chaired by Lieutenant General KS Thimayya (later General and Army Chief), was set up to facilitate the humane repatriation and custody of prisoners of war following the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement. {{/usCountry}}

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The CFI carried out the sensitive and complex responsibility with professionalism, impartiality, and compassion, earning international recognition for its contribution to peace, reconciliation and humanitarian principles, the defence ministry said.

The war memorial, which received funding support from India, was constructed in the same area where the CFI had established the ‘Hind Nagar’ in September 1954, housing almost 22,000 prisoners of war until their peaceful repatriation.

On Wednesday, India and South Korea signed agreements to drive cooperation in areas such as defence, cybersecurity, training and United Nations peacekeeping operations, during talks between Singh and his Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul.

The two leaders also discussed steps to deepen collaboration in defence production, maritime security, emerging technologies, military exchanges, logistics and regional security.

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