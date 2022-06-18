Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajnath approves 10% reservation for Agniveers in defence ministry amid stir
india news

Rajnath approves 10% reservation for Agniveers in defence ministry amid stir

Agnipath protests: The announcement coming in the wake of widespread protests said the 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. 
Defence minister Rajnath Singh with the three service chiefs at the launch of Agnipath scheme, in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 03:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

Ina series of tweets, the ministry said the 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen.

“Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made,” the ministry further said.

The announcement came after Singh held a meeting with the service chiefs amid widespread protest against the Agnipath scheme through which the government is all set to recruit 46,000 youngsters between the age group of 17.5 and 23 years this year on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Earlier in the day, the home ministry announced reservation of 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The protests over the scheme unveiled earlier this week have spread to at least 10 states with agitators burning trains and damaging public property in many areas. One person was killed and several others were injured during one such agitation in Telangana's Secunderabad area. 

Topics
ministry of defence rajnath singh agnipath scheme
